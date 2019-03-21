× Chicago’s Own: Pianist Megan Stokes “Striking a Chord”

Classically trained pianist, Megan Stokes is turning heads on the music scenes with her unique mix of blending classic music with other genres such as hip-hop, neo-soul and rock.

Outside of her being a pianist, she’s also a composer and teacher. She has taken the stage at numerous venues and has made a cameo appearance on the TV show ‘Empire’.

Megan graced the ‘Skyline Stage’ at WGN Radio on the Steve Cochran Morning Show with a live performance. Stay tuned there’s more to come with this talent.

Listen here: