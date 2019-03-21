Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Chicago’s Own: Pianist Megan Stokes “Striking a Chord”

Posted 12:05 PM, March 21, 2019

Marsha Lyles and Megan Stokes

Classically trained pianist, Megan Stokes is turning heads on the music scenes with her unique mix of blending classic music with other genres such as hip-hop, neo-soul and rock.

Outside of her being a pianist, she’s also a composer and teacher.  She has taken the stage at numerous venues and has made a cameo appearance on the TV show ‘Empire’.

Megan graced the ‘Skyline Stage’ at WGN Radio on the Steve Cochran Morning Show with a live performance.  Stay tuned there’s more to come with this talent.

