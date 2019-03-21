× Blackhawks to participate in 2019 NHL Global Series

Chicago will open the 2019-20 NHL regular-season in Prague, Czech Republic on Oct. 4

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team will open the 2019-20 regular-season on October 4 in Prague, Czech Republic against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks will also conclude their 2019 preseason schedule with a game on September 29 in Berlin, German against Eisbaren Berlin. Both games will be a part of the 2019 NHL Global Series. Tickets to both games will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 27 and more information can be found at blackhawks.com/globalseries.

“Participating in marquee National Hockey League events like the NHL Global Series is always something the Blackhawks organization does with great honor,” said Blackhawks President & CEO John McDonough. “Similar to the last time we played in Europe in 2009, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Blackhawks and this is a great opportunity to share that passion with our fans across Europe.”

This will mark the third regular-season game the Blackhawks have played outside of North America. The Blackhawks played two games in the “Premiere Series” in Helsinki, Finland against the Florida Panthers in 2009.

The Blackhawks 2019-20 season opener will take place at O2 Arena in Prague vs. the Flyers at 8 p.m. Central European Time/2 p.m. Chicago Time. As the road team in the Oct. 4 game, the Blackhawks will still play 41 regular-season games at the United Center during the 2019-20 season. Tickets for the game in Prague will go on sale on Wednesday, March 27 at www.livenation.cz.

The Blackhawks will finish their training camp in Berlin, Germany and play Eisbaren Berlin on Sept. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Central European Time/1:30 p.m. Chicago Time. Tickets for the game in Berlin will go on sale on Wednesday, March 27 at www.eisbaren.de/NHL.

Two current Blackhawks players have ties to both Germany and the Czech Republic. Forward Dominik Kahun was born in the Czech Republic, raised in Germany and has German citizenship. He was a member of the 2018 German Olympic Hockey Team and helped them to a silver medal. Forward David Kampf was also born in the Czech Republic and has represented his native country at the World Junior Championships.