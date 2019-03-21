Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.21.19: Magical Ride

Posted 2:04 PM, March 21, 2019

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, the duo checked in with Emmy-award winning voice actor Maurice LaMarche, who will be at C2E2 this weekend. Housing Guru & Homeside Financial Vice President, David Hochberg stopped by. Wendy plays a magic game with listeners. And Dean Richards reviews “Us”, “The Highwaymen” and “Aftermath”.

