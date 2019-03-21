MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Shopping baskets are seen in a CVS store on the day CVS Health Corp. announced that it beat Wall Street forecasts in its fourth-quarter with earnings of $1.92 per share vs analysts projected $1.88 on February 8, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company also announced it will increase employee pay and benefits to some employees using a portion of the company's savings under the new tax law. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Alex Howe, President of Powerplant Strategies, on CBD sales: It is “kind of” legal
John Williams is joined by Alex Howe, President of Powerplant Strategies, to discuss CVS’s plan to sell CBD products in their stores. What is CBD? How is it different from THC, another property of marijuana? Is it legal? He explains.