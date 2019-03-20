× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/20/19: Terry Tax Questions, IL Cannabis Growth, & The CPD Training Facility

Terry Savage is back in studio to share her financial knowledge with listeners and John Williams (sitting in for Steve) to learn about the lackluster market day, and the importance of socially responsible investing in her latest column. Frank Sennett is keeping his eyes on the incredible growth of the Illinois cannabis industry just in the last week, and Shamus Toomey is reminding us about the large developments going on over at the highly discussed Chicago Police Department training facility.