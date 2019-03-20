× Why has “development” become the buzzword of the upcoming mayoral election?

Journalist, architecture critic and author Lee Bey joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss why “development” has become the key buzzword as we head towards the upcoming mayoral election. Lee talks about why the term “development” is taking on a life of its own, the continuing controversy surrounding Lincoln Yards, if we are in a new phase of city planning, the future of Chicago’s skyline and what the next mayor needs to do for the development of the city of Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in