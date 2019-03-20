× What if you were able to ‘swipe right’ on a business idea?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Max Sugrue, Co-founder of The Crowd. Max talks about where the idea for The Crowd comes from, how this idea is disrupting the entrepreneur/investor relationship, how The Crowd app works, what are the challenges of being a startup and how he is able to balance student life at the University of Chicago and being a tech entrepreneur.