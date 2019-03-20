× The Top Five@5 (03/20/19): Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Israel, President Trump once again attacks late Sen. John McCain, the lineup for “Woodstock 50” is announced, Quintin Tarantino’s latest film trailer is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 20th, 2019:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Israel today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and said that there has been an increase of anti-semitism in both the U.S. and Europe. President Trump continued his verbal attacks on late Sen. John McCain. The lineup for “Woodstock 50” has been announced, and John Fogerty will be headlining the event. Quentin Tarantino’s trailer for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” has been released, and more!

