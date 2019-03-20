× The Opening Bell 3/20/19: The Farm Economy Continues to Get Hit By Delayed China Trade Talks

The agricultural economy has been struggling since the China trade talks start long ago, the a shimmer of light was shared by David Widmar (Agricultural Economist at Agricultural Economic Insights) noting that net farm income is set to raise this year. Steve Grzanich dove in deep into the report with David and found that there are a lot of factors that go into that raise the agricultural community would surely appreciate. Jim Ryan (ABC News Correspondent) then chimed to explain how March Madness is slowly becoming one of the most distracted times of the year as $604 billion dollars is expected to be lost in productivity during the NCAA Tournament.