The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.20.19: Lollapalooza 2019, your cravings, the Electoral College, brackets

John Williams and Producer Elif are excited about this year’s Lollapalooza lineup, which will feature headliners Ariana Grande, The Strokes and more. They give you a taste of one of Chicago’s biggest Summer events. Then, listeners share their opinions on the whole thing. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel referees a segment during which we ask you, listener, to tell us what restaurant dish you most crave. And Thomas Jefferson shares some bitter feelings on the Electoral College. That’s after Senator Elizabeth Warren proposed its elimination. Stay tuned for ticket information on the third president’s May 18th appearance at Tivoli Theatre. Finally, our old friend, Sam Panayotovich, who is currently a host on Vegas Stats & Information Network, joins the show to talk about NCAA brackets.