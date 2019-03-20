The John Williams NewsClick: March Madness!

Posted 4:30 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, March 20, 2019

Staff members for the NCAA places the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.