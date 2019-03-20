× Teaching, Mindfulness & Reiki

My dear friend and client, Allison Fink, joins the conversation to discuss how she is utilizing the practice of mindfulness & meditation in the classroom. Allison is a Health teacher at Lake Bluff Middle School, Volleyball Coach at LB and Stevenson High School, author of the book “Navigating Middle School: A Guide for Teens & Parents” and owner of CIC Strategies where she helps teachers, schools and districts create and implement curricular strategies. I also explain what Reiki is, what to expect during a session and Allison shares the perspective of what she experiences as the client. Tons of good stuff people! Learn more about Allison and read her blog at www.cicstrategies.org.

