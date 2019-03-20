× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.20.19: Pizza-pocalypse takes over the WGN Elevators

Happy Wednesday! Today on the Steve Cochran show pizza is on everyone’s mind… Yes, there’s a pizza-pocalypse that’s taken over the WGN Radio elevators. Listen in as the crew wraps their head around Steve’s pizza debacle.

Then, Chicago lawyer Karen Conti joins us by phone to deconstruct that latest in the “Varsity Blues” scandal surrounding Lori Loughlin and college bribery. The NCAA’s March Madness is now in full swing – Our resident sports expert Dave Eanet breaks down the top teams and helps the show pin down their brackets. We have another incredible story coming from our MVPP Del Hall today who is taking fasting to the next level by giving up everything except for beer. Yes, Del is stepping away from all food except the tasty libations he’s grown to love. As a director of sales at a beer company he’s stepping up his game with this innovative “fasting diet” and is now Cochran’s MVPP.

Then, Ellen Shubart, author of What’s With Chicago?: The Quirks, Personality, and Charm of the Windy City joins Steve on air to talk about the secrets of Chicago. You can see her live at the Northbrook Public Library on Saturday, March 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. And it’s Dean time! Dean chats with Steve about the latest news involving the entertainment industry and the newly released Lollapalooza lineup.

Mmmm…Who’s hungry?? Jeff Mauro, the Sandwich King, joins Steve about his amazing appetite and the best sandwiches found in Chicago and across America. The amazing Cheryle Jackson (business/civic leader & host/creator of Grit + Grace) joins us to share insight into ways to help the community. And finally, the one and only Roe Conn jumps on air to talk about their upcoming trip to Arizona.