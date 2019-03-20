× Some of Chicago’s best neighborhood pizza joints are coming to the Loop

Steve Dolinksy, aka The Hungry Hound, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the new pizza pop-up series he’s curating at Revival Food Hall. Steve talks about his passion for pizza, the passion that people in Chicago have for pizza, the “pizza I grew up eating” syndrome, the concept of bringing a “pop-up restaurant” to other areas of the city, the challenges of bringing a pop-up pizza series to the Loop, the status of Chicago as a “foodie” town, what Chicago’s dining scene needs to do to get better and his thoughts on the upcoming James Beard Awards.

