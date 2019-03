× Sandwich King Jeff Mauro Eats His Way Through Chicago

Mmmm…Who’s hungry?? Jeff Mauro (Host of Sandwich King & The Kitchen on Food Network) joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the new spots he’s opening in Chicago and across America. Pork & Mindy’s and Mariano’s, two of Chicagoland’s most exciting brands for food lovers, have partnered to open Chef Jeff Mauro’s Creative BBQ restaurant inside more than 25 Kroger Co.-owned Mariano’s stores.