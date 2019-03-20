× Roe Conn Full Show (3/20/19): Peanut Tillman wants to row across Lake Michigan, Lauren Lapka plays #NewsOrRuse, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, March 20th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the top stories of the day, former House Intel chairman Mike Rogers looks at why Chinese influence over U.S. telecommunications needs to be curtailed to national security, Tom Skilling discusses his family history in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago Tribune reporter Will Lee reports on a drug suspect that escaped arrest after a group threatened a Chicago cop, the Top Five@5 features President Trump complaining about not being thanked for the late Sen. John McCain’s funeral, former Chicago Bear Charles “Peanut” Tillman explains his plan to row across Lake Michigan for charity, and Lauren Lapka plays #NewsOrRuse.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3609376/roe-and-anna-full-show-03-20-19_2019-03-20-211316.128.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!