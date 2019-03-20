× President Trump on whether the Mueller report should be made public: “If you want to let them see it, let them see it.”

President Trump told reporters that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election should be made public. Mike Rogers, former congressman and host of CNN’s “Declassified” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze what could be in Mueller’s final report.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!