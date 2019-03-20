President Trump on whether the Mueller report should be made public: “If you want to let them see it, let them see it.”

Posted 7:40 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, March 20, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Washington, for a trip to visit an Army tank plant in Lima, Ohio, and a fundraising event in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump told reporters that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election should be made public. Mike Rogers, former congressman and host of CNN’s “Declassified” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze what could be in Mueller’s final report.

