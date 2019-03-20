March Madness Will Cost Employers $604 Billion Dollars in Lost Productivity

Posted 6:19 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, March 20, 2019

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

$604 billion dollars is what is expected to be lost over the next couple of weeks, all because of a televised basketball tournament. Steve Grzanich checked in with Jim Ryan (ABC News Correspondent) who has been covering the lead up to the March Madness tournament and how it has become a major distraction and drain on productivity around the country, but there are ways to have it benefit the workplace instead of loosing out.

 

