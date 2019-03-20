× How will Lincoln Yards transform the North Side of Chicago?

Justin heads to The Hideout to speak with Hideout co-owner Katie Tuten, Subterranean and Beat Kitchen owner Robert Gomez and Raise Your Hand Action‘s Huu Nguyen about how the new Lincoln Yards development will transform the North Side of Chicago…and not for the better.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.