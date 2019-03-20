× Grit and Grace Day Happening in South Loop: Cheryle Jackson (Creator & Civic Leader)

The amazing Cheryle Jackson (business/civic leader & host/creator of Grit + Grace) joins us to share insight into ways to help the community – happening this Saturday in the South Loop.

INFO: Grit + Grace Day is a high-energy, fast-paced women’s conference featuring local, regional and globally recognized women leaders; mini power talks; master class breakout sessions; one-on-one coaching; and concluding with a Pamper Party with spa services, all in an intimate setting that fuels discussion and powers action. The daylong event will welcome 400 women from various industries, entrepreneurs, corporate sponsors, and civic and philanthropic leaders.