Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #2: Transformed

On tonight’s episode of Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann, Hideout co-owner Katie Tuten, Subterranean and Beat Kitchen owner Robert Gomez and Raise Your Hand Action’s Huu Nguyen talk about how Lincoln Yards will transform the North Side of Chicago, architecture critic Lee Bey discusses how “development” has become the buzzword of the mayoral election, author Lydia Slaby chats about her new memoir, “Wait, It Gets Worse: Love, Death, and my Transformation from Control Freak to Human Being,” Steve Dolinsky tells us about his new venture at Revival Food Hall and Maggie Baran talks about what’s important in Jefferson Park in another installment of “Elections Matter: Off the Record.”

