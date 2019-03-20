× Everybody’s Irish On St. Patrick’s Day

Justin Kaufmann goes on the road to Manny’s Deli in the South Loop to talk to the deli’s owner and operator, Dan Raskin. Dan talks about his busiest time of the year: the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day and of course the actual holiday itself. The fourth-generation owner also discusses the history of deli, which has been open since 1942. Later on, Dan describes how social media has affected his marketing strategy and what the deli has done to target a younger customer base.