Elections Matter: Off the Record with Maggie Baran in Jefferson Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by Maggie Baran in the Northwest Side neighborhood of Jefferson Park at Weston’s Coffee and Tap. Maggie talks about how Jefferson Park has changed over the years, the amount of new small businesses that are coming into the neighborhood, if Jefferson Park is a microcosm of Chicago, what is drawing new people to Jefferson Park, the issues that are important to the residents of Jefferson Park, the reasons why Jim Gardiner defeated John Arena in the aldermanic election, the fight for affordable housing in Jefferson Park and where Jefferson Park stands when it comes to the upcoming mayoral election.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.