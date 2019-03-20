× City Club of Chicago: CHA CEO Eugene Jones, Jr.

March 20, 2019

Eugene E. Jones, Jr. – CEO – Chicago Housing Authority

Eugene Jones

Eugene Jones, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Housing Authority. As CEO, he is directly responsible for implementing CHA’s extensive redevelopment program of public housing and continuing the agency’s mixed-income-focused strategic initiative to help build strong, vibrant communities throughout Chicago.

Jones has more than 35 years of service and experience in housing operations, resident services, accounting and finance, auditing, maintenance, new construction, capital construction, and Housing Choice Voucher programs. Before leading CHA, Jones held key roles at various housing authorities across the country and in Canada. He is credited for turning around numerous troubled housing authorities to either a standard or high performance.

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Albuquerque and his MBA from New Mexico Highlands University.