× Charles “Peanut” Tillman is building a boat to cross Lake Michigan! He explains his plan to Roe & Anna

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman is doing something risky for a good cause. Tillman is planning to build a boat and row it across Lake Michigan to raise money for pediatric cancer. He now joins Roe & Anna to explain how he’s planning on making his trip a success.

