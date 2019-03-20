× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.20.19: Spring is here

R. Kelly wants permission to fly to Dubai to perform previously scheduled concerts, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Should he be able to go? Bill and Wendy give their opinions on the matter. They also talk about gun control and March Madness with Ryan Burrow. Today is the first day of spring. Chalet Nursery’s Tony Fulmer has the top spring gardening tips to help you prepare plantings for the busy spring and summer season ahead. Our show psychologist Dr. John Duffy talks about the true value of a college education and the dark side of public shaming. And, we’ve got a list of the greatest inventions that revolutionized history.

