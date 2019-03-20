× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.20.19: We want Woodstock!

We apologize for the inconvenience as we were experiencing technical difficulties today with our live stream. Bill and Wendy continue naming some of the greatest inventions that revolutionized history. Then, Haider Istanbouli, President of Online Training Academy, makes his way into the studio to tell us more about their training program. The lineup for the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock and Lollapalooza is finally here. Bill, Wendy, and Ryan Burrow go over the list of performers.

