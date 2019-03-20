× Author Lydia Slaby on her life before and after cancer and the transition from control freak to human being

Author Lydia Slaby joins Justin on Extenstion 720 to discuss her new book, “Wait, It Gets Worse: Love, Death, and my Transformation from Control Freak to Human Being.” Lydia talks about her early life, becoming a successful lawyer, when she first realized that she had a major health issue, eventually being diagnosed with cancer, how she dealt with no longer having control of her life, why the hospital became a refuge for her, the trauma involved in her treatment, if she had a hard time writing about such a traumatic experience, how moments of crisis bring balance, learning about the toxicity of stress, the way she approached dying and how her life has changed over the last seven years.

