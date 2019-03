× 40 Days and 40 “Lite’s”: Cochran’s MVPP Del Hall

We have another incredible story coming from our MVPP Del Hall today who is taking fasting to the next level by giving up everything except for beer. Yes, Del is stepping away from all food except the tasty libations he’s grown to love. As a director of sales at a beer company he’s stepping up his game with this innovative “fasting diet” and is now Cochran’s MVPP.