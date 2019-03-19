× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/19/19: China Driving Wall Street, The [Food] Delivery Wars, & March Madness At The Office

John Williams stepped back in the studio for Steve Bertrand today and the subject of China was at the top of many minds. Jon Najarian explained to John how their most recent announcement is spooking a handful of traders on Wall Street. Heather Haddon has sorted through all of the food delivery buzz that consumers are faced with these days, Margaret Frisbie shared the report showing how communities tend to thrive when the grow around rivers, and Marilyn Bird is preparing our offices for one of the most distracted times of the year, March Madness.