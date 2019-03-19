× What are the possible signs of colon cancer?

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month! Bill and Wendy welcome Scott A. Strong, MD, Chief of Gastrointestinal Surgery in the Digestive Health Center at Northwestern Medicine to the show. They talk about preventative measures people should take to lower their risk of colon cancer. He also explains the signs and symptoms to look out for.

