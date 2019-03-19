The Top Five@5 (03/19/19): Illinois Supreme Court denies bid to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke, President Trump slams deceased Sen. McCain again, the Illinois NAACP is against recreational marijuana, and more…
Posted 8:02 PM, March 19, 2019, by balthimer, Updated at 07:58PM, March 19, 2019
FILE - In this Oct., 2018 file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as a slap on the wrist. A Tuesday, March 19, 2019 decision denies a bid by Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul and a special prosecutor to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke. The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
The Top Five@5 (03/19/19): Illinois Supreme Court denies bid to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke, President Trump slams deceased Sen. McCain again, the Illinois NAACP is against recreational marijuana, and more…
FILE - In this Oct., 2018 file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as a slap on the wrist. A Tuesday, March 19, 2019 decision denies a bid by Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul and a special prosecutor to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke. The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 19th, 2019:
The Illinois Supreme Court denied a bid to challenge the sentence of former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for the killing of Laquan McDonald. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul spoke to reporters after the denial. President Trump once again slammed late Sen. John McCain during a pool spray in the Oval Office. The Illinois chapter of the NAACP voiced their opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana, and more!