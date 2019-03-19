× The Top Five@5 (03/19/19): Illinois Supreme Court denies bid to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke, President Trump slams deceased Sen. McCain again, the Illinois NAACP is against recreational marijuana, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 19th, 2019:

The Illinois Supreme Court denied a bid to challenge the sentence of former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for the killing of Laquan McDonald. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul spoke to reporters after the denial. President Trump once again slammed late Sen. John McCain during a pool spray in the Oval Office. The Illinois chapter of the NAACP voiced their opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana, and more!

