The Patti Vasquez Show 03.18.19 | Bonzo Squad Live Performance, Dr. Kathy Tynus warns us of flu season, Dr. Bill Maher's upcoming comedy performance and more..

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Chicago instrumental ensemble Bonzo Squad joins us in the studio for a live performance in our Allstate Performance Studio. Members of Bonzo Squad include Corbin Andrick (Bonzo) on saxophones and flute, Andrew Lawrence on keyboards and synthesizers, Andrew Vogt on bass, and Zack Marks on drums. For all intents and purposes, lets call them Corbin, Lawrence, Vogt, and Marks. The group formed as the house band of a jam session at Lilly’s in 2014.

David Halpen joins us in the studio to tell us all about how he came across Bonzo Squad and more about aliveOne events.

You can find Bonzo Squad performing every Thursday night at aliveOne.

It’s almost flu season! Dr. Kathy Tynus tells us all we need to know about how to protect ourselves from catching it and the risks of not receiving your yearly flu shot.

You’re not going to believe what you hear from these doctors. Dr. Kathy Tynus and Dr. Bill Miller is show some of their most memorable medical moments. Speaking of memorable moments, Dr. Miller will appear at Zanies March 10th. Be sure to get your tickets!

Have any questions about medical malpractice? You may have a case worth fighting for. Listen as Attorney John Culver steps in to give us insight on legal medical concerns and patients’ rights.

What’s your something good tonight? Our friend Comedian Paul Faravhar and callers tell us something good before we close the show

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter @PattiVasquezCHI