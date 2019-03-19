× The Opening Bell 3/19/19: “I Have Not Question We Will Find All Of The [737 Max] Issues…And They Will Be Corrected”

The investigation of the 737 Max plane crashes have spurred a lot of concerns, but unfortunately, understanding the reason behind these crashes are difficult due to the amount of factors that come into play. Steve Grzanich was lucky enough to sit down with Captain John Cox (CEO of Safe Operating Systems) to sort through the factors that investigators will focusing on as Boeing fixes the issues. Fernando Machado (Global Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King) then joined the program to check in and announce their new coffee subscription model for customers ahead of the IEG World Conference here in Chicago.