× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.19.19: Nunes v. Twitter, Jason Van Dyke re-sentencing denial, Flower & Garden Show and a cruise on the Seine

John Williams opens with some questions about Former Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes’s lawsuit against Twitter, which claims that no one should take the treatment he’s received on the social media service. University of Minnesota Silha Center Professor of Media Ethics and Law Jane Kirtley answers them. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau joins the show to give the latest on the Jason Van Dyke re-sentencing trial in the Supreme Court. Listeners call in with their thoughts on the family of Laquan McDonald, as well as with their opinions of the 16 shots fired at him. Finally, John gets a preview of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier with the help of its president and director, Tony Abruscato. And, Sue Kelly of Kelly Cruises describes the Seine River cruise John will lead in August.