× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/19/19): Kim Foxx fails a test of her ethics, Lori Lightfoot racks up endorsements, & Ald. Solis disappears

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/19/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about why the Tribune chose to endorse Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral runoff, if Kasso should move to Indiana, and what Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx should have done when politically-influential persons (connected to Jussie Smollett) came calling for a favor. Plus, Tribune reporter Jason Meisner has a juicy update about the saga surrounding Ald. Danny Solis wearing a wire for the FBI.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3606645/ChicagoWayEp173_2019-03-19-051645.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @statehousechick Follow @jmetr22b Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here