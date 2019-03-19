The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/19/19): Kim Foxx fails a test of her ethics, Lori Lightfoot racks up endorsements, & Ald. Solis disappears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 22: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx arrives for a press conference to announce that charges have been filed against singer R. Kelly on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/19/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about why the Tribune chose to endorse Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral runoff, if Kasso should move to Indiana, and what Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx should have done when politically-influential persons (connected to Jussie Smollett) came calling for a favor. Plus, Tribune reporter Jason Meisner has a juicy update about the saga surrounding Ald. Danny Solis wearing a wire for the FBI.

Download this episode here
