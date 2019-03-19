× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Ashley Esqueda: Video gaming is the sport of the future

Schools around the country are beginning to recognize video gaming as an “electronic sport”. CNET’s Ashley Esqueda joins the Bill and Wendy show to explain how this new sport could create a new career pipeline for students. Ashley also talks about the potential privacy consequences of the new FDA-approved ‘digital pill’.

