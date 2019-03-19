In a photo made March 16, 2010, starting bssketball point guard Tyus Jones, an eighth grade stand-out who plays for Apple Valley High School, plays a video game in his room, Tuesday, March 16, 2010 in Apple Valley, Minn. Targeting of middle schoolers concerns the NCAA, which is trying to maintain a level of integrity in college recruiting. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Ashley Esqueda: Video gaming is the sport of the future
In a photo made March 16, 2010, starting bssketball point guard Tyus Jones, an eighth grade stand-out who plays for Apple Valley High School, plays a video game in his room, Tuesday, March 16, 2010 in Apple Valley, Minn. Targeting of middle schoolers concerns the NCAA, which is trying to maintain a level of integrity in college recruiting. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Schools around the country are beginning to recognize video gaming as an “electronic sport”. CNET’s Ashley Esqueda joins the Bill and Wendy show to explain how this new sport could create a new career pipeline for students. Ashley also talks about the potential privacy consequences of the new FDA-approved ‘digital pill’.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.