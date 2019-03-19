× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.19.19: Sandberg is back

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! Mary Sandberg makes her return as we dive into today’s hottest topics. Our Kid of the Week, AJ, who is a BIG PB&J fan asked his mom to only give him ham and cheese now ever since he found out a classmate of his has a nut allergy and has been segregated at lunch. To make sure this student didn’t have to sit alone AJ gave up his favorite snack to help his classmate feel better.

Then, our MVPP Robert Miller gives us insight into his incredible story about how he was on the receiving end of a life saving kidney transplant after sharing his bone marrow to a young man in Skokie over 20 years earlier. Miller would like to say ‘thank you’ to the man who gave him the gift of life, but the donor wishes to remain anonymous. And making his way back to the WGN airwaves, former newsman now MTV news host of “Need To Know” Dometi Pongo joins to tell us what he’s been up to. Dean Richards also jumps on to give the latest entertainment news surrounding Mama June, Celeb Real Estate, and so much more!

Chicago-native and Cirque du Soleil performer Kevin Beverley returns to his alma mater (Chicago Academy for the Arts) to teach students dance moves from his latest endeavor with VOLTA – opening at Soldier Field this May. WGN’s resident pet-expert and host, Steve Dale joins us live to talk about new president of The Anti Cruelty Society, Tracy Elliott and the importance of pet adoption.

And have you heard about Eat, Travel, Rock? Well, Kelly Rizzo is bringing you the latest news about the entertainment and travel world right to your device. Listen in for all this and more!