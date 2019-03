× Silha Center Professor of Media Ethics and Law Jane Kirtley: “You just have to put up with it if you’re an elected representative”

University of Minnesota Silha Center Professor of Media Ethics and Law Jane Kirtley joins John Williams to talk about the rights Devin Nunes has in his lawsuit against Twitter. Then, she describes what could happen to Nunes’s own party as a result of the lawsuit, and how Congress will need to reform policies for social media.