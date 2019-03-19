Roe Conn Full Show (3/19/19): The Army’s deputy chief of staff on the modern military, Bruno Abate has a new restaurant in the works, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, March 19th, 2019
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at why Purdue University is banning streaming services like Hulu & Netflix from academic buildings, the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations (G-3) Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson talks about the future of military combat, Tom Skilling talks about the historic flooding in Illinois, the Top Five@5 features President Trump doubling-down on his disdain for the late Sen. John McCain, former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey looks why Toni Preckwinkle has reportedly suspended her ad buys, and famed Chicago restaurateur Bruno Abate talks about the expansion of his prison cooking school.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!