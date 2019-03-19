Nick Digilio Talks Fun Activities That No One Likes and More! 3.19.19

Nick Digilio opens up the conversation about fun activities that are labeled as fun, but no one seems to enjoy…

Then, find out 30 situations that happen to everyone but no one talks about… followed by casting decisions that made fans angry at first but turned out good.

Plus a recap of the Blackhaws game on 3/18/19.

