× Life Saving bone marrow donor receives gift of kidney over 20 years later: Cochran’s MVPP Robert Miller

Today’s MVPP Robert Miller gives us insight into his incredible story about how he was on the receiving end of a life saving kidney transplant after sharing his bone marrow to a young man in Skokie over 20 years earlier. Miller would like to say ‘thank you’ to the man who gave him the gift of life, but the donor wishes to remain anonymous.