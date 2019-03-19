Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

League of Legends Patch 9.6

League of Legends (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

League of Legends Championship Series Analyst (LCS) Alberto Rengifo speaks about the upcoming League of Legends Patch 9.6 & explains why we will not see the Teemo rework in this patch.

Catch Alberto Rengifo each weekend giving analysis and commentary on League of Legends at: Twitch.tv/Riotgames
Follow Alberto on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ProphetCrumbz

