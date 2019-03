× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: AJ Mondala

It’s time for Cochran’s Kid Of The Week! Young man, AJ Mondala who is a BIG PB&J fan asked his mom to only give him ham and cheese now ever since he found out a classmate of his has a nut allergy and has been segregated at lunch. To make sure this student didn’t have to sit alone AJ gave up his favorite snack to help his classmate feel better. What a great kid!