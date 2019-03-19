× Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau on the denial to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke: “People call it one act-one crime”

Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau joins John Williams to explain why the prosecutors’ motion to give Jason Van Dyke a harsher sentence in the state Supreme Court was denied. She clarifies again why a second-degree murder sentence would be a more desirable sentence for Van Dyke than that for aggravated battery.