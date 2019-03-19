FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. Illinois' attorney general is holding a news conference with the prosecutor who won a conviction against the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald. Neither Attorney General Kwame Raoul nor Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon have said what Monday's news conference is about. It comes after Raoul's office signaled that it may ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene over what prosecutors see as a too lenient sentence for Jason Van Dyke. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau on the denial to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke: “People call it one act-one crime”
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. Illinois' attorney general is holding a news conference with the prosecutor who won a conviction against the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald. Neither Attorney General Kwame Raoul nor Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon have said what Monday's news conference is about. It comes after Raoul's office signaled that it may ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene over what prosecutors see as a too lenient sentence for Jason Van Dyke. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Megan Crepeau joins John Williams to explain why the prosecutors’ motion to give Jason Van Dyke a harsher sentence in the state Supreme Court was denied. She clarifies again why a second-degree murder sentence would be a more desirable sentence for Van Dyke than that for aggravated battery.