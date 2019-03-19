× Burger King Revamping Chicken Sandwich and Launching Coffee Subscription

The fast food industry and constantly working to stay ahead of the curve and attract new customers. Steve Grzanich sat down with Fernando Machado (Global Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King) to learn about their brand new coffee subscription service called, “BK Cafe”, the revamp of their chicken sandwich, and the strategy behind it all to get their message out to the world as he prepares for the IEG World Conference here in Chicago.