Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.19.19: Vanishing Drive-Ins

Here we are. Magical Tuesday. Bill and Wendy jump right in by talking about last night’s Blackhawks game. Then, Ashley Esqueda from CNET joins us for Tech Tuesday. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month! Scott A. Strong, MD, Chief of Gastrointestinal Surgery in the Digestive Health Center at Northwestern Medicine, joins the show to talk about what you need to know about the disease. And, Cascade Drive-In in West Chicago made the announcement over the weekend that they are closing down for good. Bill and Wendy ask callers to share their favorite drive-in movie memories.



