Wintrust Business Lunch 3/18/19: Dockless Scooters Finally Coming To Chicago, The Spring Housing Market, & Personal Finance 101

Posted 1:07 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, March 18, 2019

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

John Williams is stepping in for Steve Bertrand this week and kicking off the conversation with Chicago Inno and Jim Dallke is sharing the news that Chicago is finally taking the first steps to incorporate dockless scooters to the city (but the transition will be done slowly and conservatively). Laura Ellis previewed the upcoming spring real estate market here in the Chicago area and its better than a lot of people think, while Ilyce Glink is explaining how we are already seeing the downfall of our lack of personal finance education in schools.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.