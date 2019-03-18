× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/18/19: Dockless Scooters Finally Coming To Chicago, The Spring Housing Market, & Personal Finance 101

John Williams is stepping in for Steve Bertrand this week and kicking off the conversation with Chicago Inno and Jim Dallke is sharing the news that Chicago is finally taking the first steps to incorporate dockless scooters to the city (but the transition will be done slowly and conservatively). Laura Ellis previewed the upcoming spring real estate market here in the Chicago area and its better than a lot of people think, while Ilyce Glink is explaining how we are already seeing the downfall of our lack of personal finance education in schools.