The Top Five@5 (03/18/19): Meghan McCain rips President Trump over tweets about her father, Steve Bannon grades Nancy Pelosi, Jay Cutler is the boss on “Very Cavallari”, and more…

Posted 7:37 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, March 18, 2019

This combination photo shows TV personality Meghan McCain at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 21, 2015, left, and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 7, 2019. Meghan McCain says President Donald Trump's life is “pathetic” after his Twitter attack against her father, the late Sen. John McCain. She fired back Monday, March 18, 2019, at Trump on “The View” after the president tweeted comments over the weekend criticizing her father, who died last year after battling brain cancer. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, March 18th, 2019:

After President Trump tweeted negatively about late Sen. John McCain over the weekend, Meghan McCain launched into an emotional rant on ABC’s “The View”. Steve Bannon in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus”, gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive marks on her performance so far on Capitol Hill. Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is put in charge of his wife’s business on the latest episode of “Very Cavallari”, and more!

