× The Top Five@5 (03/18/19): Meghan McCain rips President Trump over tweets about her father, Steve Bannon grades Nancy Pelosi, Jay Cutler is the boss on “Very Cavallari”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, March 18th, 2019:

After President Trump tweeted negatively about late Sen. John McCain over the weekend, Meghan McCain launched into an emotional rant on ABC’s “The View”. Steve Bannon in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus”, gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive marks on her performance so far on Capitol Hill. Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is put in charge of his wife’s business on the latest episode of “Very Cavallari”, and more!

