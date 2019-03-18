× The Opening Bell 3/18/19: Report Shows Gender Bias In Science Research Funding

The science field always been based around data and numerical results, but Dr. Teresa Woodruff (Associated Provost for Graduate Education at Northwestern University) found that there is an unconscious human bias when it comes to funding between men and women. Steve Grzanich broke down the new report with Dr. Woodruff and found out what that impact could mean to the growing field. Christine Cheng (Executive Director of Ladder Up) then checked in as we start preparing our taxes and how the Chicago based tax help resource is helping low-income members of the Chicago community sort through the complicated tax changes.